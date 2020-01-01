Moukoudi: Middlesbrough snap up Cameroon defender on loan from Saint-Etienne

Boro announced the arrival of the Cameroon international on Friday as their fourth signing in the January transfer window

Harold Moukoudi has joined Championship side on loan for the rest of the season from .

The move is the 22-year-old's first adventure outside of . He rose through to ranks at Le Havre and joined Saint-Etienne at the end of his contract last summer.

Moukoudi made his debut against in August and he went on to play 16 games for Greens, including 11 league appearances.

The signing of the defender is expected to strengthen Middlesbrough's backline as they are 17th in the Championship table with 35 points after 25 matches.

Boro host at Riverside Stadium for their league match on Saturday but it might come too early for Moukoudi to make his debut in front of the home fans.