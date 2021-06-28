'Mosimane criticised because he's African' - Al Ahly legend Ahmed Hassan

There have been questions around the coach's suitability to lead the Red Devils despite winning three trophies since taking charge in 2020

Al Ahly legend Ahmed Hassan has claimed head coach Pitso Mosimane is receiving unending criticism because he is an African.



The African Cup of Nations winner with Egypt said the South African has not been wholly accepted at the Red Devils, especially by the public, who are not used to anyone from within the continent taking charge of the side.

"Mosimane deserved the praise from the beginning. He’s a distinguished coach and a tactician at the highest level, and his problem is that he is African because the public and the media are used to foreigners," Hassan said as was quoted by KingFut.

"He achieved everything that was asked of him and the decision of him coaching Al Ahly was the correct one."

Hassan defended Mosimane's record while in charge of the Egyptian giants, saying the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has achieved success despite facing some tough situations.



"Mosimane is the one who succeeded in implementing Al Ahly’s style of play. He was able to keep Al Ahly in great form despite the absences that the team had. He took advantage of the players’ abilities to build his plan in the matches," he stated.



Mosimane's Al Ahly booked a second consecutive Caf Champions League final spot at the weekend and Hassan warned his former side to work extra hard in order to beat Kaizer Chiefs, even though he doesn't think the PSL side will pose much of a challenge

The Glamour Boys eliminated Wydad Casablanca 1-0 on aggregate, after Samir Nurkovic scored the crucial away goal two weeks ago, before the second leg fixture ended 0-0 on Saturday night.

"Kaizer Chiefs are an average team compared to Al Ahly, and Wydad dominated possession in the two matches. But Al Ahly need to make a lot of effort to win the tenth title," Hassan added.

"The advantage of him [Mosimane] is Al Ahly trio, [Aliou] Dieng, [Amr] El-Sulya and Hamdi Fathi, is that they can add a lot to the team offensively and defensively. Especially Dieng, who has great potential and was a great transfer for Al Ahly."

The former Bafana Bafana head coach is on the verge of winning the fourth trophy with Al Ahly since he took charge last year.

He has already bagged the 2019/2020 Champions League trophy, the Caf Super Cup and Egypt Cup.