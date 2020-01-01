Moses Simon shines as Nantes stun Marseille

The Nigeria international was one of the stand-out players as the Canaries secured a comfortable victory at Orange Velodrome

Moses Simon delivered an impressive performance to help claim a 3-1 win against Olympique in Saturday’s game.

The Super Eagles star was handed an unfamiliar centre-forward role in his 23rd start in this campaign and gave a good account of himself.

Simon struck two shots in the encounter, with one hitting the target and had an 86% successful pass rate to help the Canaries clinch their 11th win of the season in front of their own fans.

Anthony Limbombe opened the scoring for Nantes in the 34th minute after benefitting from Abdoul Bamba’s assist.

Morgan Sanson levelled for Marseille five minute later before Bamba restored the lead for the home team in the 53rd minute.

Alvaro Gonzalez then turned the ball into his own net in stoppage time to hand Christian Gourcuff’s men a comfortable victory at Orange Velodrome.

The result propelled the Canaries to 10th in the Ligue 1 table after garnering 37 points from 26 games.

Simon who has five league goals this season will hope to help Nantes continue their winning ways when they take on Victor Osimhen’s on March 1.