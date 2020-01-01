Moses Simon features, Farid Boulaya sees red as Nantes hold Metz

The African stars endured mixed fortunes as Christian Gourcuff’s men shared the spoils with the Maroons at Stade de la Beaujoire

Moses Simon was on parade while Farid Boulaya was sent off as played out a 0-0 draw with Metz in Saturday’s game.

international Simon passed a late fitness test to feature for Christian Gourcuff’s men and made a significant impact to help his side secure a point in front of their home fans.

The on-loan winger completed one dribble, won one aerial contest and had an 88% successful pass rate.

More teams

The forward also helped in defence, making one timely tackle in the encounter to ensure the Canaries kept a clean sheet.

With six minutes left to play Metz were reduced to 10 men after Algerian midfielder Farid Boulaya received a red card.

Simon featured for the duration of the game along with the trio of international Mehdi Abeid, Mali’s Charles Traore and defender Dennis Appiah.

Article continues below

international Habib Diallo and Algeria goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja, who were on parade for the Maroons, played for the entirety of the game.

Metz will square off against in their next league game while Nantes will take on Olympique on February 21 and 22 respectively.