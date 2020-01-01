Moses’ Inter Milan beat Tapsoba’s Bayer Leverkusen to reach Europa League semis

The former Nigeria international played a role in the Italians’ qualification for the competition’s last four at Merkur Spielarena in Dusseldorf

Victor Moses’ Milan are through to the semi-final of the after a 2-1 defeat of on Monday.

Goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku were all the Italians needed to book their passage into the last four – rendering Kai Havertz’s strike to a mere consolation.

Antonio Conte’s men silenced 2-0 in the Round of 16 to reach this stage alongside the Germans who beat Steven Gerrard’s 4-1 on aggregate.

In a goal-laden first half, the Black and Blues took a 15th minute lead as Barella scored a beauty after Lukaku’s initial shot was blocked.



Bayer Leverkusen were in for some trouble when the international doubled the lead six minutes later - squeezing the ball home after showing great strength to hold off Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba.



In the process, two records tumbled for the former , and star.

9 - Romelu Lukaku has now scored in nine consecutive appearances in the Europa League; the longest goal-scoring run by a player in UEFA Cup/Europa League history. Dominant. #UEL pic.twitter.com/qWciZmAmWc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 10, 2020

First, he became the first player to score in nine successive Europa League or Uefa Cup games, eclipsing the record of eight he previously shared with great Alan Shearer.

Also, he is the first player to score in six successive European matches for the Italian elite division outfit.

Thanks to Kevin Volland’s assist, Havert pulled one goal back for Peter Bosz’s men in the 24th minute, nevertheless, that could not inspire their comeback.

Tapsoba was in action from start to finish, albeit, he was cautioned in the 87th minute by referee Carlos del Cerro for two fouls on Lukaku in quick succession.

For Moses, he was brought in for Italian defender Danilo D'Ambrosio in the 59th minute. For his contributions, the former international made one tackle, one clearance, 17 touches, eight passes with a passing accuracy of 87.5 %.

With this result, the Italians have reached their first European last four since 2009-10 season. They will face either or FC in the semi-finals as they look to end the campaign on a high.

So far, their season has been one of near misses, with Conte’s side reaching the semi-finals of the before finishing second in , one point behind nine-time champions .