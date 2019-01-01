Moreno in contact with Spain head coach Luis Enrique through messages

The assistant revealed Spain's head coach helped La Roja prepare for their 4-1 win over Faroe Islands on Friday despite his absence

assistant Robert Moreno said he has remained in constant communication with Luis Enrique and insisted the absent head coach is still in charge of the team.

Luis Enrique was again absent as Moreno stood in for Friday's comfortable 4-1 win over Faroe Islands in qualifying.

Goals from Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas put Spain up early and after Klaemint Olsen cut the lead to one an own goal and Jose Gaya strike sealed the victory for La Roja.

Former boss Luis Enrique has not been seen since missing Spain's victory against Malta in March due to a family emergency.

Moreno, however, revealed the 49-year-old is still involved in the squad's set-up and helped Spain prepare for their win away to Faroe Islands via messages.

"I have been in contact with Luis all week as we prepared for this game," Moreno said.

"I spoke to him before the game about the line-up for today and we discussed tactics for the threat of the Faroe Islands.

"We maintained contact throughout the game, and we have a courier delivering messages to him at full-time.

"I am here for as long as I am needed, but Luis remains manager of the team."

Santi Cazorla made his international comeback after three and a half years following a remarkable return to prominence at .

The 34-year-old had been struck down by a serious Achilles injury towards the end of his five-year spell with .

He was even allowed to wear the captain's armband after Ramos was replaced at the half, which Cazorla called a "dream".

And Moreno revealed the support for Cazorla is so widespread in the team that even the head coach sent a message of support for the midfielder.

"We are very happy with the return of Santi," Moreno told reporters. "Even Luis has sent us a message congratulating him. We know of his quality, what he has done today is of incredible merit."

Spain are perfect through three matches of Euro 2020 qualifying and will look to maintain that success when they host on Monday.