'More complete than Arzani' - Brattan hails City teenager Najjarine

Some big praise from the A-League veteran

After witnessing the explosion of Daniel Arzani at Melbourne City last season, Luke Brattan has described teenager Ramy Najjarine as 'more of a complete player'.

Najjarine made his A-League debut off the bench in Round 5 against Brisbane Roar and played 67 minutes on Sunday in Adelaide after Ritchie De Laet picked up an injury.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder caught the eye with his pace against the Reds and boasts a similar confidence to Arzani when on the ball.

Brattan however went even further claiming Najjarine's overall ability trumps Arzani's.

"He's a fantastic player," Brattan said.

"He is very similar to Daniel Arzani. He's a bit more of a complete player, but he's a fantastic young kid.

"He's a great player, he's exciting to watch and I can't wait to see more of him."

With Bruno Fornaroli still frozen out of City's squad, it's given Najjarine an ideal chance to stake his claim with Warren Joyce forced to give the teenager a chance to shine.

Najjarine bagged five goals from eight NYL appearances for City last season and has also scored once across three appearances for Australia's U19's side.