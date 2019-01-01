Mooy's future in limbo with Premier League transfer wide of the mark

The Socceroos playmaker is no closer to returning to the top flight

Aaron Mooy is not on the verge of joining Premier League side , with his current club rejecting all bids for the midfielder, according to reports.

The 28-year-old had reportedly been close to a return to 's top division with the Hornets, but the Watford Observer says their sources at Huddersfield suggest the transfer news is false.

Mooy has yet to comment on his future and is currently still training with the Terriers, who are preparing for a Championship campaign after two seasons in the Premier League ended in relegation.

The Australian international has been one of Huddersfield's most important players since joining on loan from in 2016 and subsequently signing permanently in 2017 for £10 million.

He has scored 11 goals and made 15 assists in 119 appearances for the Terriers across all competitions.

Mooy's contract expires at the end of the 2019-20 season with Town having the option to trigger a 12-month extension at this time.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with the Socceroo since the end of the season, including , , West Ham and .