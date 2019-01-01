Monaco boss Jardim waits on Slimani ahead of Dijon clash

The Algeria international has returned to training after missing his side’s last two outings due to an injury

manager Leonardo Jardim is hoping Islam Slimani will be fit enough to feature when they take on in Saturday’s game.

The on-loan striker suffered a groin strain injury in their 1-0 victory against at Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau on October 25.

Consequently, the international missed the Monegasques’ last two games against and .

Jardim is hoping Slimani, who has returned to training, will be able to play when they host Stephane Jobard’s men.

"Slimani trained yesterday with the rest of the squad, today he has trained normally. If he continues like that tomorrow he will be able to play,” Jardim said in a pre-match press conference.

Since his temporary summer switch from Leicester, the forward has been impressive, scoring five goals in eight league appearances.