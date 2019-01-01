Monaco appoint Princess Stephanie's 26-year-old son to recruitment role

Louis Ducruet has been given a job in the recruitment department at the Ligue 1 strugglers

Monaco have appointed the 26-year-old son of Princess Stephanie to a post in the club's recruitment team.

Louis Ducruet previously worked on international recruitment for the Ligue 1 strugglers, who sacked Thierry Henry last month.

And Ducruet will now work closely with vice-president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev, the club announced on Monday.

"I am very happy and proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with Vadim Vasilyev and to be able to learn from a leader who is a reference in the field," Ducruet said in a statement.

"This is a new stage for me, which will allow me to assimilate in a more global way the operation of the club on the sporting level. With humility and a lot of work, I am sure that I will achieve good results."

Vasilyev admitted he made recruiting errors when confirming the sacking of Henry, who was replaced by the club's title-winning coach Leonardo Jardim.

And the Monaco vice-president indicated the promotion for Ducruet is with an eye on him taking a leadership role at the club in the future.

"Louis has Monaco anchored deep inside him," added Vasilyev. "He also has a strong desire to lead the club one day.

"That's why I decided to help him move on this path by allowing him to evolve with me, closer.

"With time and work, he will be able to perfect his knowledge of the football world, especially in the sports field."

A second-half Cesc Fabregas strike gave Monaco a 2-1 victory over Toulouse on Saturday, their first home league win of the season moving them up to 18th place in Ligue 1.