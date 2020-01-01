Mokotjo: Bafana Bafana midfielder signs short-term deal at Brentford

The South Africa international agreed a new deal that will keep him with the Bees until the end of the 2019-20 campaign

Kamohelo Mokotjo has signed a short-term extension at that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2019-20 Championship season.

The international's three-year contract at Griffin Park was expected to end on June 30, however, the Bees were able to get him an extended deal with the English second division set to restart on Saturday after a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brentford are strong contenders for the play-offs and they sit fourth in the Championship table with 60 points after 37 games.

Before the hiatus in March, the 29-year-old, who recently returned from injury, played 23 league games for the Bees and he has a goal to his name.

In his reaction to the new deal, manager Thomas Frank described Mokotjo as a "reliable" figure in his team and he is hoping he can play a part when they visit at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

“We are very pleased to extend Kamohelo’s contract. He has worked very hard to come back from his injury and will be ready and fit for selection against Fulham,” Frank told the club website.

“We need The General’s experience, coolness and passing ability as we head into the last part of the season. He is so reliable and adds so much to the group, both in training and matches.

“You can see when he steps onto the pitch how it raises the levels of those around him.”

The former and SuperSport United star joined the Bees from Dutch outfit FC Twente in July 2017, and he has scored six goals in 100 competitive games in .

Aside from Mokotjo, Brentord also handed a short-term deal to Greek striker Nikos Karelis, who has made just four appearances in all competitions this season.

“It is also very good to extend Nikos’ contract,” he added.

“Nikos is working very hard to come back from his injury. He is in a good place and, while he might not be ready for the season restart next week, we will be able to use his qualities and experience during the final weeks of the season.”