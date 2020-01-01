Salary dispute: Mohun Bagan and Sukhdev Singh yet to reach a consensus

The player wants 85 per cent of his salary whereas Mohun Bagan are willing to pay only close to 70 per cent...

The Player Status Committee of the AIFF (All Football Federation) had a deliberation on the issue between Sukhdev Singh and on Friday. This was after the defender knocked on its door over pending remuneration from the Mariners, Goal has learnt.

Both parties negotiated on a settlement amount but a conclusion could not be reached. Singh insists on being paid at least 85 per cent (INR 25 lacs) of his salary, whereas Mohun Bagan are ready to pay around 70 per cent (INR 20 lacs).

The case is now pending with the committee with a possible ruling expected sometime next week.

In 2018, the Mariners fought tooth-and-nail with to secure the services of Singh from and even shelled out a hefty transfer fee (INR 16 lakhs) to the Chandigarh-based side. But the defender was banned for six months for contract malpractice by the AIFF, after an attempt by East Bengal to sign him. The club also were given a transfer ban as a result.

Though Sukhdev finally ended up moving to Bagan, he also had to pay a fine of INR 50000 each to the federation and Minerva Punjab. Subsequently, he was plagued by a series of injuries that forced him to spend significant time on the sidelines during his tenure at Mohun Bagan. In fact, he made no appearance in during his entire stint at Bagan. He played a few matches in the Durand Cup and Calcutta Football League (CFL).

Singh had a two-year contract which was finally annulled in January 2020, after the club failed to pay multiple installments. It now remains to be seen what the Player Status Committee decides.