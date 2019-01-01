Mohamed Elneny: Dead body found in Arsenal midfielder's home in Egypt

The father of the Arsenal star discovered a dead body in his son's residence located in Gharbia Governorate

Egyptian security operatives have started an investigation into the corpse found in Mohamed Elneny's home.

The house, situated in the Egyptian city of El Mahalla El Kubra, is still under construction and the 25-year-old midfielder does not stay there.

His father, Naser Elneny, found the body 'in the patio' and informed police immediately, who have started working to identify the victim and the cause of his death.

"My son Mohamed has villa in the city of Mahalla, 123 kilometers north of Cairo, but no one lives there." the father told CNN.

"I was heading to the villa, to make some repairs to become the head office of a charity to serve the people of Mahalla, but I found the body of the deceased man holding the electricity wire so I called the police.”

The report further stated that the friends of the deceased youth, who were registered on his phone, are all held in custody and have already been charged in many cases.

The father disclosed how he assured his son, Mohamed to "calm down nothing happened and the case finished".

After representing at the 2019 , where he played four matches before their Round of 16 exit, Elneny is yet to return to Arsenal for pre-season training.

He was missing in action on Sunday as Unai Emery's side bowed to a 2-1 defeat to at the Emirates Stadium.

The international will be aiming to be back in time for Arsenal's Premier League opener against on August 11.