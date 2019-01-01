Mohamed Elneny: Arsenal loanee handed three-match ban in Turkish Super Lig

After receiving a straight on his debut outing in the top-flight, the Egypt international has been sanctioned by the league's disciplinary body

midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been handed a three-man ban by the Turkish Football Disciplinary Board for violent conduct towards his opponent.

Elneny, who was making his debut against Gazisehir Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, received a straight red card following an incident with 's Olanrewaju Kayode in the 75th minute.

Although both players were sent off by the referee, the disciplinary body during its review on Thursday, gave the loanee and Kayode further punishments.

Elneny will miss Besiktas' next three games in the Turkish Super Lig including their home games against and Alanyaspor, and their visit to Trabzonspor.

Kayode, the scorer of two goals in four league outings this season, is also expected to miss Gazisehir Gaziantep's next three games.