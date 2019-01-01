Mohamed Benkhemassa: Malaga sign Algeria midfielder from USM Alger

The Algeria international has become the latest signing by the White and Sky-Blues after reaching a long-term deal with the Spanish club

Segunda Division side Malaga have announced the signing of Mohamed Benkhemassa from USM Alger.

The 26-year-old midfielder put pen to paper on a three-year deal which will keep him at La Rosaleda until 2022.

Benkhemassa, who has played his entire career at the Algerian club, completed his move on Monday after a successful medical.

“Malaga CF reaches an agreement with USM Algiers to acquire the midfielder, who signs for the current season and two more,” read a statement on the club's website.

Benkhemassa will link up with ’s Hicham, Abdel Abqar, Badr Boulahroud and goalkeeper Munir at Malaga.

The midfielder could make his debut for his new club when they slug it out with Almeria in a league game on Saturday.