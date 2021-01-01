Moffi scores as Lorient suffer defeat against Kakuta’s Lens

The Nigerian was on target, but that could not rescue the Merlucciidaes from crumbling, away from home against the Blood and Gold

Terem Moffi scored Lorient’s only goal in Sunday’s 4-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Enjoying a run of three league games without losing, Christophe Pelissier’s men faced the Blood and Gold with the ambition of extending that run.

Nonetheless, they were halted by the rampant hosts, who have now increased their unbeaten run to four in all competitions.

The encounter started on a competitive note with both teams looking forward to drawing the first blood. However, it was Lens who took the initiative after 16 minutes thanks to Gael Kakuta’s penalty.

With referee Eric Wattellier pointing to the spot after defender Julien Laporte had fouled a goal-bound Corentin Jean, the Congolese midfielder coolly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer.

That lead lasted for just 13 minutes before Moffi levelled matters for the visiting side when the 21-year-old Nigerian headed a well-taken corner kick by Enzo Le Fee past goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca.

Jean put his team ahead in the 39th minute as Franck Haise’s men went into the half-time break with a slim one-goal advantage.

On resumption of the second-half, Lens continued their dominance and that paid off in the 55th minute when French forward of Congolese origin Arnaud Kalimuendo made it 3-1 against Lorient.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, tucked the ball into an empty net after benefitting from a defensive mishap from the visitors.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Lorient continued to push further but that did not yield any positive results as they conceded their fourth goal with two minutes left to play.



French forward born to DR Congo parents, Simon Banza, scored via the penalty spot after he was brought down in the box.

Moffi - who now boasts of nine league goals from 26 outings – was substituted in the 82nd minute for Pierre-Yves Hamel, while Thomas Fontaine (Madagascar), Fraklin Wadja (Cameroon) and Josue Homawoo (Togo), and Jeremy Morel (Madagascar) played no role in the loss.

For Kakuta, he was subbed off in the 85th minute for Ansou Sow, whereas, Mali's duo of Massadio Haidara and Chieck Doucoure, and Cape Verde's Steven Fortes were on parade from start to finish.