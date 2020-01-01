Modou Barrow faces uncertain future at Denizlispor after going AWOL

About 10 days ago, the 27-year-old left his team base in Turkey without informing club management

Denizlispor president Ali Cetin has expressed his anger at Modou Barrow who returned to the Gambia without permission, to attend to family issues.

The 27-year-old forward is currently on a season-long loan in the Turkish Super Lig club from Reading, and he has returned three goals in 24 league outings so far.

Barrow last played for Denizlispor in their 1-0 win over Gençlerbirligi on March 14 before football leagues in were indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

Cetin revealed the club’s efforts to reach the Gambia international failed until his representative communicated he returned to West Africa for family reasons days ago.

Article continues below

"He told us about the family problems of the football player. In our research we learned Modou Barrow had gone abroad from the club about 10 days ago,” Cetin was quoted by Mackolik.

“He may have gone for family reasons but we will make a decision, being discussed is not a valid excuse. Barrow's health endangers the health of the team. To get back to Turkey again, he will have at least a 14-day quarantine period, we will look to evaluate.”

Denizlispor are 10th in the Super Lig table with 31 points after 26 games.