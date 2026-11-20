Share Follow GOAL on Google

Robbie Keane remains out of management but will not be desperately waiting on a Premier League opportunity, Richard Dunne has told GOAL. The former Republic of Ireland international has made a positive start to his coaching career, winning titles in Israel and Hungary, and may be tempted by future opportunities in continental Europe or Major League Soccer.

Advertisement

Played in England, Italy & America

Keane starred in the English top-flight and MLS as a player, with spells taken in at Wolves, Coventry, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa and the LA Galaxy. He also spent time with Serie A heavyweights Inter and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.

Boots were hung up with ATK in India, where coaching teeth were first cut, before working alongside Mick McCarthy with the Irish national team, Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough and Sam Allardyce during a brief return to Elland Road.

Won titles in Israel and Hungary

He stepped out on his own at Maccabi Tel Aviv, landing major silverware there, before securing domestic dominance and gracing the Europa League with Ferencvaros. That spell came to a close in May 2026.

The expectation was that Keane would be inundated with offers. That may have been the case, with none proving to be particularly appealing. There was talk of him heading back to Glasgow at one point, with Celtic still working under 74-year-old Martin O’Neill for now.

Advertisement Advertisement

His knowledge of the Premier League would make him of obvious interest to teams in that division, but another stepping stone may be required before ambitious outfits in the English top-flight are truly convinced of his worth.

Related Topics

Where will Keane go next?

Dunne claims his fellow countryman would be more than happy to spread professional wings again. Asked if Keane’s absence from the dugout comes as any surprise, and where his next port of call could be, ex-Ireland defender Dunne - who was speaking in association with IrishBetting.ie- told GOAL: “Robbie's been coaching for a long time - he's been an assistant to Mick McCarty, to Sam Allardyce, I think to maybe Woodgate at Middlesbrough.

“So, he's done lots of different jobs behind the scenes with clubs, and he's obviously gone and been really successful in his own right as a manager - won two league titles in different countries, different environments and all that stuff.

Advertisement

“So, the expectation would be that if he gets his next club, I'd imagine he wants to be a manager. Whether that means the Premier League, I'm not too sure, because there are other leagues, there are other options for him.

“I wouldn't be surprised if he went somewhere else in Europe again and continued to build his CV. In that sense, I think he's good enough. It's just getting opportunities, which is always the most difficult.

Advertisement

“And if the opportunity comes abroad, he's shown that he's more than happy to go away and work in places that aren't seen as the glamour leagues. He can work wherever and continue to build his CV.

“I think eventually, if he wants to, he'll get to the Premier League. But it might mean he goes maybe to MLS, where he's played. Maybe he'll go to a different club in a higher profile league in Europe than where he's worked previously. But yeah, I think the success he's had warrants him the opportunity to be a manager somewhere.”

Advertisement

Links to Championship post at Swansea

Keane is said to be one of the names being considered for the top job at Swansea, with the Championship outfit in the market for a successor to Vitor Matos after seeing him leave for Strasbourg.

The Swans are looking to piece together a promotion push this season, which could present Premier League opportunities in the not too distant future, with an in-demand Irishman needing to decide whether he wants to work in British football or look further afield.