MLS admits 'it may become difficult' to complete full season amid coronavirus crisis

Though the league initially set a target of mid-May to resume, it now admits that play starting next month is "extremely unlikely"

Major League Soccer has admitted that completing a full season "may become difficult" as its hiatus due to coronavirus continues.

The North American league has completed just two rounds of the 2020 season, with the league announcing a suspension on March 12.

On March 19, extended its suspension for another eight weeks and said that the league was looking at a return of May 10.

But on Tuesday, MLS admitted that it is "extremely unlikely" to resume play in mid-May, and the 2020 season would likely have to be shortened if it is to be completed at all.

"Major League Soccer continues to regularly evaluate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, including how it will affect our plans for the 2020 season," a league statement read.

"Although we hoped to return to play in mid-May, that is extremely unlikely based on the guidance of federal and local public health authorities. Our goal remains to play as many games as possible, and while we currently have enough dates to play the entire season, we recognize at this time that it may become difficult to do so.

"We continue to learn more every day from the medical experts, and we expect to have additional details in the coming weeks regarding when we can return to play.

"As we have throughout this process, we will update our fans with every decision, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this extremely challenging time."

MLS commissioner Don Garber has said that the league is currently exploring a variety of options to finish its season, with any games likely to take place without fans in stadiums.

"From tournament formats and neutral locations, ultimately playing an abridged regular season, but doing everything to get as many games [as possible]," Garber told ESPN.

Currently the league is under a training moratorium through April 24, with training facilities closed to all players and staff with the exception of players requiring treatment or rehabilitation.

The 25th season of MLS kicked off on February 29 and completed the second round of fixtures the following weekend. Each of the league's 26 teams was set to play a 34-game schedule, with the final round of regular-season matches set for October 4.