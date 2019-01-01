Mkhitaryan set for Arsenal return after 'very happy' Under-23 appearance

The Armenia international has been out for six weeks with a foot injury but now he looks set to return for the Gunners

Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes to have put his injury struggles behind him this season having returned to the pitch for Arsenal's Under-23 side on Monday.

The Armenia international suffered a fractured metatarsal in his right foot during the Gunners' 3-1 victory over Burnley on December 22 and he has been sidelined ever since.

The 30-year-old has worked tirelessly to come back, with the Arsenal medical team already busy dealing with the likes of Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck who are both out with season-ending injuries.

However, Mkhitaryan returned to action for Arsenal’s Under-23 side where he helped Freddie Ljungberg’s side to a 3-0 lead over West Ham by half-time before the match was called off due to adverse weather conditions.

“After a while, I came back. I started playing with the Under-23s and I'm very happy,” Mikhitaryan told the club’s official website . “I hope that I won't have any more injuries and I will keep playing.

“I'm thankful to everyone who has been working with me. To the medical staff, to the fitness coach and everyone, even to my team-mates. They were supporting me every day.

“It's life, everything is happening and you can get injured or something like that. I hope that no one gets injured anymore and the team can be fully fit for the next games.”

Prior to his injury, Mkhitaryan played a crucial role under Unai Emery having made 20 appearances already this season, scoring four times in the Premier League.

The Spanish manager will be pleased to have the 30-year-old back at his disposal with a busy end to the season coming up.

Arsenal are three points off Chelsea who are in fourth place, while they also have upcoming fixtures against BATE Borisov in the round-of-32 stage of the Europa League.

Mkhitaryan's return is a timely boost with the Gunners struggling of late, losing three of their last five fixtures in all competitions.

Emery will be hoping to use Mkhitaryan’s creativity and flair to restart a stalling Arsenal frontline, with the side scoring just six goals in their last five games.

Arsenal’s next game is against Huddersfield on February 9 in the Premier League.