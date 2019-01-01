Mings avoids FA ban for 'disgusting' Oliveira clash

The Aston Villa loanee will not serve any time on the sidelines after landing on the face of an opponent

Tyrone Mings will not face punishment from the Football Association (FA) following an incident with Nelson Oliveira that left the striker with facial injuries, Reading have confirmed.

Mings, who is on loan at Aston Villa from Bournemouth and was making his debut for the Championship club, landed on Oliveira's face with his studs during Saturday's 0-0 draw.

The Portuguese forward, who was bleeding heavily after the clash, was taken to hospital and his partner Mel Oliveira wrote on Instagram on Monday that Mings ought to "get a lengthy ban".

However, Reading confirmed in a statement released via social media that Mings will not be charged by the FA.

"As a club, we ensured that the referee and the FA were fully aware of an incident during Saturday's match which caused injury to our striker, Nelson Oliveira," the club posted on Twitter.

"But as the incident was seen by the ref at the time, we understand no retrospective action can or will be taken by the FA."

While playing for Bournemouth in March 2017, Mings received a five-match ban for violent conduct after a Football Association panel ruled he deliberately stood on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's head during a 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Mings has apologised for the incident and stressed it was purely an accident.