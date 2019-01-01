Milos Degenek in 'advanced talks' to join Al Hilal - reports

The Socceroos defender has caught the attention of a club not short on money

After a whirlwind season to date with Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, Milos Degenek has seemingly caught the eye of Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal.

According to MOZZART Sport, Degenek has a release clause of €3 million and Al Hilal are ready pay that sum while also offering Degenek 'far better financial terms'.

The report states any potential move will be up to the Australian, who has had a fairytale season so far in Serbia after sealing a move from Japanese side Yokohama F.Marinos.

Not only has he featured heavily, but Degenek helped break Red Star's Champions League drought and went on to produce strong performances in the group stages against the likes of Liverpool and PSG.

Belgrade are also currently nine points clear at the top of the Serbian Super Liga, so silverware is within the Socceroos' sights.

Despite that however, a lucrative offer from Al Hilal seems to be seriously tempting Degenek with claims he is in advanced talks with the club and that a deal may have already been struck - but won't be announced until after the Asian Cup.

— Saudi Sky Sport (@SaudiSkySport) December 31, 2018

With his club future up in the air, Degenek will be hoping to focus solely on the green and gold this month as Australia looks to defend their Asian Cup crown.

The defender is a strong chance of starting in defence for the Socceroos with Mark Milligan expected to shift into midfield as a result of Aaron Mooy's absence.