Millwall vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Marco Silva's Toffees head to The Den to face Neil Harris' in-form Championship side, for a place in the last 16 of football's oldest cup competition

With just one win in their last four Premier League games, an FA Cup trip to lower-league opposition seems the perfect moment for Everton to recalibrate their season as they face Millwall in the fourth round.

Marco Silva’s side routed Burnley just after Christmas but have since fallen to defeats against Brighton, Leicester and Southampton.

The Toffees take on a Championship side who appear to have arrested their relegation fears with a string of good results in the same time-frame, with Neil Harris looking to make The Den a formidable fortress once more.

The Merseyside club should triumph over their London hosts and secure a place in the last 16 – but the magic of the cup, as they say, works in mysterious ways.

Game Millwall v Everton Date Saturday, January 26 Time 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US the game will not be broadcast live but can be streamed on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BBC One and streamed on BBC iPlayer.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position Millwall players Goalkeepers Archer, Martin Defenders Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M.Wallace, Meredith, Pearce Midfielders J.Wallace, Williams, Leonard, Tunnicliffe, Onyedinma, Ferguson Forwards Gregory, Morison, Skalak, O'Brien, Elliott

Tom Bradshaw, Tom Elliott, Ben Amos and Conor McLaughlin are all still missing through injury, meaning Millwall are likely to field a similar side to the team that were held to a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough last time out.

Ben Marshall and Ben Thompson are also unvaiable with the pair both cup-tied having played for Norwich and Portsmouth respectively in the competition this season.

Neil Harris will probably retain his 4-4-1-1 formation, with Lee Gregory - currently linked with a move away from The Den - to lead the attack.

Potential Millwall starting XI: Archer; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; Jed Wallace, Williams, Leonard, Ferguson; Thompson; Gregory.

Position Everton players Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne, Mina, Baines, Kenny Midfielders Gueye, Gomes, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Davies, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Baningime Forwards Richarlison, Tosun, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin

Silva could rest several first-team players with the Toffees facing Huddersfield Town and Wolves within a week of this fixture.

The likes of Jonjoe Kenny, Leighton Baines and Tom Davies were given a run out in the previous round against Lincoln City and could be given some more minutes this weekend.

One fringe player who will not feature against Millwall however its Phil Jagielka. Silva confirmed earlier this week that the centre-back needs a few more weeks to regain his fitness.

Potential Everton starting XI: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Zouma, Baines; McCarthy, Davies; Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Tosun.

Betting & Match Odds

Everton are favourites to win this one and are priced at odds of 8/11, according to bet 365 . Millwall are 4/1 while a draw is available at 3/1.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

With a new year dip in form having somewhat struck their Premier League pursuit of a potential European place, Everton find themselves with a potential respite to get their season back on track this weekend.

Marco Silva’s side had been expected to contend around the top eight on the back of some astute summer signings but the Toffees have slipped in and out of focus following a relatively uneven central portion of their campaign.

Injuries have played their part on occasion but mostly, the Merseyside outfit need to find their sense of rhythm again in a congested mid-table battle if they are to pull free of the pack.

A trip to Championship opposition in the round-of-32 of football’s oldest competition seems like the perfect chance to recalibrate and recapture their best form.

But Neil Harris and his side will not simply roll over at The Den, particularly after appearing to rescue themselves from a relegation battle in recent weeks.

The London club sit 19th in the second tier, just above the bottom four, and will have dreams of repeating their 2013 run to the semi-finals.

Article continues below

Their coach previously took Millwall to the quarter-finals only two season ago, knocking out Bournemouth, Leicester and Watford on their way to a last eight defeat against Tottenham.

The Lions know their way around a shock in this competition – and Everton could just as easily become another footnote in their record if they are unable to unlock their hosts.