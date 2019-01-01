'Milik is more complete than Icardi' - Ancelotti unsure whether Inter star would improve Napoli

The Serie A club's head coach has said that reports linking his side with the Argentine striker diminish the Poland international

head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that striker Arkadiusz Milik is a more complete forward than reported transfer target Mauro Icardi.

Milik had his most prolific season in last year, netting 17 league goals in 35 appearances in Ancelotti’s first season at the helm in Naples.

Despite the international’s impressive season, Napoli have been linked with Icardi, who appears to have no place at current club under Antonio Conte.

Ancelotti acknowledged that the international is a great striker, in keeping with others he has coached in a stellar career, but believes his current forward may have more to offer with his all-round game.

“I have always had great strikers in my career,” the former , and boss told Luna TV, “from [Filippo] Inzaghi to [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic.

“Icardi is a great striker like Milik. The Pole, however, is more complete, even if the Argentine scores more in the box.

“Talking about Icardi diminishes the value of Milik. I am sure we will all be happy on August 31.”

James Rodriguez is another player that Napoli have been linked with as they look to overhaul Juventus, who have won eight-straight Scudetto’s.

Ancelotti’s men were second last year, but 11 points behind Juve.

He acknowledged that linking up with James again, who the Italian signed for in 2014, would offer something new for his team.

Napoli were long thought to be in pole position to sign James, who returned to Madrid after declined their option to make his two-year loan deal in Bavaria permanent, but have emerged as contenders to sign the former man

“[James is] a player who knows how to play in his position and can help us a lot with scoring, or providing chances for other strikers,” the 60-year-old said

Speaking about Napoli’s pre-season, which has seen them lose to Benevento, defeat Feralapi Salo and draw with Cremonese so far, Ancelotti admitted that it was hard to assess where his team stands.

“It is hard to make an assessment. We are trying new things. We need to find more balance, but now is the worst time because the team is tired,” he concluded.