Milicic stands by Matildas tactics after loss in World Cup opener

The Australian coach is adamant his side's style of play can lead to success in France

Matildas coach Ante Milicic is standing by his team's style of play after a shock 2-1 loss Italy in their Women's World Cup opener.

After taking the lead via captain Sam Kerr, put in a poor second-half performance which saw them concede a goal in the final minute of injury-time.

The Matildas appear to be taking some time to adapt to Milicic's style of play following the sacking of Alen Stajcic earlier this year and have conceded 10 goals in their past three games.

But despite a poor start to their World Cup campaign, Australia isn't going to adapt a new approach anytime soon.

"We're not going to change our style because we conceded a goal," Milicic said post-match.

"We will always build up from the back. I'll always believe in that style, that's the way we want to progress up the field.

"We expected very much a stop-start game. It took the rhythm out of it but we need to overcome that.

"In the end I still think we could have done things a little bit better when we did have the ball."

Former Matilda Heather Garriock was highly critical of Australia's approach to the match against Italy, labelling the result 'disastrous' with group games against and to come.

"I'm so upset, more for the fact of the style we played the second half, and we touched on it at the start of the game, this high line is absolutely ridiculous," Garriock said on Optus Sport.

"If you think as a coach you can come in and change the philosophy and change the style within five matches...we've just been crucified, not once, but twice.

"We've got a 15th ranked side and we're ranked 6th in the world and they've just beaten us. And if we had a better team playing against us tonight it would have been more than five."

The Matildas next match will be against Brazil on Friday morning (AEST) with the South Americans claiming a 3-0 win over Jamaica in their first match.