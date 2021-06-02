Mikel: Stoke City extend former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder’s contract

The former Super Eagles captain has been handed a new deal following his convincing debut season with the Potters

Championship side Stoke City have activated their option to hand former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel a contract extension.

The 34-year-old teamed up with the Potters last summer after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor on a mutual agreement.

The midfielder delivered convincing performances during his debut season, featuring in 41 appearances across all competitions.

His effort was, however, not enough to help Stoke gain promotion to the Premier League as they ended the 2020-21 season in 14th spot.

Stoke, satisfied with the midfielder’s showings, have extended his stay for a year as they hope to make another attempt to gain promotion next term.

“Contract extensions have been activated to retain the services of defender James Chester and midfielder John Obi Mikel,” read a statement from the club website.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill had previously praised the midfielder for his scintillating showings hailing his signing as ‘brilliant’.

“I’ve just said to him in the dressing room that I hope we can get that player on loan from Chelsea again next season,” O'Neill told Stoke on Trent Live.

“You can see with performances like that why he was at Chelsea for such a length of time in his career. He’s been a top player who has won everything in the game.

“He’s been a brilliant signing. When we’re compact as a team we get the best of John. He’s very positive around the club, a lot of help for the young players and I’m delighted to have him.”

Mikel enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Chelsea, including winning the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League titles among others.

Article continues below

After leaving Stamford Bridge, he featured for Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA, Championship cub Middlesbrough before joining Trabzonspor in 2019.

He also had a great career with the Nigeria national team, winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and three bronze medals among others.

He was also part of the team that won the 2016 Olympic Bronze medal and had 91 caps for the three-time African champions before his retirement.