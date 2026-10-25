Michael Carrick denies waving an emotional farewell to Manchester United fans but admits future uncertainty

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Michael Carrick has strongly denied that his post-match lap of Old Trafford was an emotional farewell to Manchester United supporters, but the under-fire manager openly admitted that he is entirely unsure about his long-term future at the club following a humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth that extended their dismal winless run across all competitions to eight matches.

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Addressing the mounting pressure

Manchester United are in a state of crisis after suffering a catastrophic 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday. The loss means the club have gone eight matches without a victory. Speaking to Sky Sports, Carrick addressed the speculation surrounding his position.

"It's a tough situation, there's no hiding from it. What it looks like and what's next I really don't know," Carrick stated. "I will always do my best for the football club and I won't change that now. I love what I do and I feel the responsibility - we'll have to wait and see."

Denying the farewell lap

After the final whistle, Carrick completed a lap of the pitch, clapping the supporters who had chanted his name despite the disastrous performance. However, Carrick quickly dismissed suggestions that he was saying goodbye.

"It wasn't a farewell from me. I've got mixed emotions, I'm feeling it for my players, they're going through a tough spell. Some of it we can help, some of it the situation unravels and the boys are feeling it at the moment. Mixed emotions for the supporters to respond in that way. To have that connection with the supporters it's mixed emotions, it'll take a bit of time to digest but I certainly appreciate their support. The situation is where we are and we haven't had results or performances that have been good enough."

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A devastated dressing room

The Bournemouth result capped off a devastating week for Manchester United, who were battered 4-1 at Como in the Champions League just days earlier. Carrick acknowledged the heavy toll these results have taken on his squad. "It wasn't a nice way to end the game. It was a tough day for them and we went into the game being rocked a little bit and you could feel that on the pitch," Carrick admitted.

"They're really hurting, the players, the ones I've spoken to. It's not a nice feeling to see the disappointment but you have to accept it, it's the situation we're in at the moment."

What's next for Manchester United?

With Manchester United failing to win a home league game since August, the upcoming fixtures could serve as a critical juncture. The club hierarchy face immense pressure to make a definitive decision on Carrick's tenure before their next crucial Premier League match.



