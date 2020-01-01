MFL reminds teams of financial responsibilities in continued league suspension

Datuk Hamidin has come out to urge teams not to forget their commitment to their players and officials in these dark times of Malaysian football.

There hasn't been any competitive football being played in Malaysia since 16 March 2020 and there isn't light at the tunnel just yet after after Malaysian government extended the Movement Control Order (MCO) from 31 March 2020 to 14 April 2020 which meant that no sporting activities could be held during this period.

Only four rounds of and Premier League matches have been played when Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysia Football League (MFL) jointly made the decision to suspend all matches due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

More teams

This move evidently put a strain on the participating teams, some more than the others due to the lack of gate receipts but FAM and MFL president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin is urging the respective teams not to cast aside their responsibilties despite all the difficulties.

"This decision must have been a very difficult one to make but it is done in the best interest of the public. In the same instance, FAM and MFL always have the public's interest at heart especially when we are fighting against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"Apart from the Super League, Premier League, , and Challenge Cup - this extension also impacts the national team, Malaysia Premier Futsal League, President Cup, Youth Cup as well as the M3 and M4 leagues.

"We understand that some clubs may face financial concerns because of the lack of matches for them to play which is affecting them in terms of income generated from ticket sales but that cannot be at the expense of salary payments to the players and officials.

"This is not a situation that we wanted but it is unavoidable because of what happened. Common understanding must be achieved to ensure that everyone's interest is taken care of. Just like at FAM, we at MFL are ready to help our league partners in any discussions they would like to have," said Hamidin in a statement released on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen when the governmental order will be lifted is things do not improve in the coming weeks. A situation that will impact the remaining 18 rounds of league matches as well as the subsequent cup compeitions, with the Malaysia Cup being touted as one possible competition to make way for a revised scheduling.

What with the Asian club competitions and international matches that will have to be taken into account, the competitions department at MFL will have their hands full if and when the league resumes.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram