MFL launches strategic 50-year blueprint to take the professional game to the future
Named as Next50, the blueprint is a plan from MFL that wil define the Malaysian professional football industry until 2070. The next two years will be used as a foundation to put structures in place before the blueprint kicks into full gear starting 2021.
The vision for Next50 is 'Malaysian Football at the Heart of the Nation'. The year 2021 specifically chosen as the start date to commemorate 100 years of football in Malaysia that saw the Malaysia Cup began in 1921.
HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the chairman of MFL officiated the launch on Monday in Johor with representatives from Laliga and J-League present to support the blueprint of one of their partners.
The blueprint is divided into four different missions;
- Mission 1: To stage the most competitive and compelling professional football league in Asia and provide a platform for clubs to compete effectively in Asian competitions
- Goals:
- Win the continental cup competition in 15 years
- Reach the FIFA Club World Cup final in 20 years
- Have the best player from the Top-50 FIFA ranked nation playing in the MFL
- Goals:
- Mission 2: To develop high quality management personnel capable of driving Malaysian professional football forward
- Goals:
- Corporatisation of all Liga Super and Liga Premier clubs by 2021
- Complete compliance with Economic Control regulations
- Increase human resource competencies in clubs
- Goals:
- Mission 3: To put fans and entire Malaysian community at the forefront of Malaysian professional football
- Goals:
- Permanent home stadiums for clubs
- 2 million total annual stadium attendance for league and cup matches by 2030
- 600,000 total club memberships by 2040
- Goals:
- Mission 4: To expand the commercial value of MFL and contribute to the economic growth in Malaysia
- Goals:
- RM1 billion contributed by the Malaysian professional football industry to the economy by 2025
- 1 million subscriptions to the MFL Football Channel by 2025
- RM200 million of commercial income generated by MFL by 2030
- Goals:
For each of the missions, MFL have included various strategies on how it will be implemented throughout the years. Four years after the formation of MFL, this blueprint is seen as the logical step of evolution of the professional game in Malaysia with specific targets to be achieved.
Just like the F:30 roadmap and all its related sub plans and programs, this Next50 blueprint requires will require the support and execution of all stakeholders involved if the targets are to be met. The professional football in Malaysia has been in a whirlwind of ever changing evolution and if done right, league football in Malaysia could be one of the most successful leagues in Asia, if not the world.
