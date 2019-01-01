Mexico vs Cuba: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Gerardo Martino's side will look to kick off what they hope will be another fruitful Gold Cup when they face Raul Mederos' team at the Rose Bowl

will look to make it a winning start in pursuit of returning the Gold Cup to their home when they face Cuba in their opening fixture of the 2019 tournament in California.

Gerardo Martino's side fell short at the semi-finals two years ago after winning in 2015 and will hope to claim glory once again when they kick off their campaign at the Rose Bowl.

Raul Mederos' team meanwhile did not qualify in 2017 but were quarter-finalists on both of their last appearances in their best-ever Gold Cup finish.

The odds will be firmly stacked against them in Pasadena - yet with only one loss in their last five, they may fancy their chances of springing a surprise.

Game Mexico vs Cuba Date Sunday, June 16 / Saturday, June 15 Time 3:00am BST / 10:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on Univision and fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision / Fox Sports 2 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on FreeSports TV UK, though it will only be available for streaming through CONCACAF's official website.

UK TV channel Online stream FreeSports TV UK CONCACAF GO

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Ochoa, Orozco, Gonzalez Defenders Moreno, Reyes, Gallardo, Araujo, Salcedo, Alvarez, L. Rodriguez, C. Montes, Sanchez, Navarro Midfielders Guardado, J. Dos Santos, L. Montes, Pineda, Gutierrez, Alvarado, C. Rodriguez Forwards Jimenez, Pizarro, Vega

Mexico have been hit by a spate of injuries ahead of their campaign, with Hirving Lozano and Miguel Layun just two of the big names missing in action.

Even so, they still have enough depth and quality in the squad, lead by talismanic captain Andres Guardado, to get the job done.

Potential Mexico starting XI: Ochoa, Rodriguez, C. Montes, Moreno, Sanchez, Guardado, L. Montes, Dos Santos, Jimenez, Pineda, Antuna

Position Cuba squad Goalkeepers Pozo, Johnston, Sanchez Defenders Espino, Lopez, Martinez, Morejon, Piedra, Riza Midfielders Abreu, Alvarez, Baquero, Caballero, Hernandez, Kindelan, Morris, Perez, Portal, Rodriguez, Saez, Santa Cruz Forwards Paradela, Reyes

Raul Mederos' side is a relatively inexperienced one - their midfield's total number of caps is less than a hundred, 56 below Guardado - and features very few recognisable names.

Defender Yasmany Lopez is the most-capped player in their squad, at 29 appearances but despite this, they are on something of a roll, with a defeat to Haiti their only recent blemish on record.

Potential Cuba starting XI: Sanchez, Rizo, Lopez, Morejon, Piedra, Baquero, Hernandez, Santa Cruz, Portal, Abreu, Reyes.

Match Preview

With four wins from four to keep his perfect start intact, the pressure is only slightly off Tata Martino.

The Argentine has gone undefeated since he left , where he won the Cup, to take the reins of the Mexico national team.

However, with their Gold Cup campaign kicking off against Cuba this weekend, he has been struck by a number of injury woes that have reduced his options ahead of what is arguably a must-win tournament for the nation.

The outright leading country in terms of tournament victories, their failure to register consecutive titles in 2017 following a shock semi-final defeat to was a shock to the system for a side typically, rampantly dominant in this competition across recent years, alongside the .

Martino cannot call upon former stalwarts of this competition like Hirving Lozano and Miguel Layun however after they were injured ahead of their first game at the Rose Bowl, the site of their humiliating late loss two years ago.

But he is able to include young, fresher blood in their absence, with up-and-coming talents like Jorge Sanchez and Roberto Alvarado surely set to give him a boost.

In addition, he still has captain Andres Guardado, the Golden Ball winner in their triumphant 2015 campaign and a man whose 155 caps brings a sheer wealth of experience to the fore.

It's an issue that opponents Cuba have to contend with, thanks to a lack of chances for international football compared to many other countries in the mix at the Gold Cup.

Raul Mederos, who enters the tournament for the first time after his nation missed out in 2017, know that their chances of success are slim - but he will hope that the experience proves fruitful for his side, particularly with their Nations League games against Canada and the USMNT looming later in the year.