Mexico vs Chile: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

El Tri are hoping for a bright result from Gerardo Martino's first game as they take on Reinaldo Rueda in California

Gerardo Martino commences his career as coach this weekend when his side take on in the first part of their USA tour.

El Tri take on Reinaldo Rueda's side in San Diego, California and will be hoping for a good start under their new coach, who took over after a successful spell with in the USA.

Mexico approach this game looking for a massive improvement on their run of seven defeats from their last eight matches, but they face a difficult test against a strong La Roja side.

Game Mexico vs Chile Date Saturday, March 23 Time 2:15am GMT / 10:15pm Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes USA fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Gudino, Ochoa, Gonzalez Defenders Alvarez, Araujo, Layun, Montes, Moreno, Reyes, Salcedo, Sanchez, Luis Rodriguez Midfielders Dos Santos, Gallardo, Guardado, Gutierrez, Guzman, Lainez, Montes, Carlos Rodriguez, Vazquez, Alvarado Forwards Brizuela, Hernandez, Jimenez, Lozano, Pizarro, Vega

Although Martino expected to have Jesus Corona available after calling him up, the winger will not feature this week after complaining of an ankle injury following his latest game for .

But Corona has since cancelled his plan to travel to join up with the squad and will not feature against La Roja or in the next game against on Wednesday.

Potential Mexico starting XI: Ochoa, Layun, Reyes, Moreno, Salcedo, Gutierrez, Guardado, Brizuela, Guzman, Lozano, Chicharito.

Position Chile squad Goalkeepers Arias, Cortes, Vigouroux Defenders Medel, Jara, Isla, Mena, Diaz, Maripan, Lichnovsky, Vegas, Opazo Midfielders Vidal, Aranguiz, Hernandez, Pulgar, Valdes, Martinez, Pavez, Meneses Forwards Castillo, Rubio, Mora, Morales

Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda has chosen an experienced squad which he says is close to the balance and quality he is looking for and has no big injury concerns ahead of this clash.

Potential Chile starting XI: Cortes, Isla, Jara, Maripan, Mena, Medel, Vidal, Hernandez, Aranguiz, Castillo, Rubio.

Match Preview

After seven defeats and a single win from their last eight matches, Mexico have turned to Tata Martino to whip the national team into shape.

While Carlos Vela and Jesus Corona are not part of the squad, the former and boss has picked a strong group of players to start his new role.

Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez are all present, ensuring El Tri have dangerous options to line up in attack against a team they have a terrible record against.

Mexico have beaten Chile just once - a 2016 friendly - in the last five matches between these two teams.

"I would like to say that we are going to see a team that is going to have a great performance, I would not be saying the right thing," Martino told reporters. "But also, I am very excited that we can see a part of what we want on the field.

"[There has been] a lot of commitment, desire, desire to be here, work with a lot of dedication and at a hundred percent, but it is very difficult not to find that in a process that is just beginning, then the players have aspirations and desires to be here and this is the way in which they have to work if they want a place in the team."

And Martino plans on using a 4-3-3, sticking to his preferred system from his days at Barcelona and Argentina.

"It's a system that I like, that I've played a lot in recent years and I think we can find the right players to deploy it," he added. "What I think is necessary is first to strengthen the way we play and then start applying the different changes necessary depending on the characteristics of the opponent."