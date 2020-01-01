Mexico mourns as legend 'Don Nacho' Trelles dies at 103

The former Mexico and Cruz Azul boss coached his nation through three World Cup campaigns and was on the bench for more than 1,000 top-flight matches

Ignacio Trelles Campos, who coached at three World Cups, has died at the age of 103.

Popularly known as 'Don Nacho', Trelles led Mexico in 117 international matches.

He coached Mexico in the 1958, 1962 and 1966 World Cup tournaments, FIFA said, and was also in charge of the team in the 1964 and 1968 Olympic football tournaments.

Trelles' death was announced by his former club Cruz Azul, whom he led to back-to-back Primera Division titles in 1978-79 and 1979-80.

In all, Trelles won seven Mexican league titles as a coach - a record - having also won three championships as a player.

His other coaching domestic title triumphs came with Marte de Morelos, Zacatepec and Toluca. Trelles took charge of 1,083 matches in the Primera Division.

On the World Cup stage, he was only able to enjoy one victory, when Mexico beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 in a group game at the 1962 finals, held in .

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ignacio Trelles, who made a huge contribution to football in Mexico https://t.co/IdYu5pNDxg — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 25, 2020

Born on July 31, 1916, in Guadalajara, Trelles was remembered fondly on Wednesday.

Cruz Azul confirmed his death, announcing: "With great sadness, but likewise, pride in being part of this club, we would like to inform you that Don Ignacio Trelles was added to the 'Celestial Legends'."

The Mexican Football Federation said: "We join the grief that seizes the football family for the death of Ignacio Trelles, legend of Mexican soccer. Prompt condolences to family and friends. RIP."

CONCACAF, the confederation to which Mexico belongs, said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ignacio Trelles, who made a huge contribution to football in Mexico."

Cruz Azul said Trelles would have a private funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic.