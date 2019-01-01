Mexicans Abroad: Chicharito, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano score as El Tri attackers have banner weekend
Only an international break can stop Raul Jimenez from scoring more goals with Wolves.
The El Tri forward scored this weekend in a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Manchester United. He's now found the back of the net in his last three matches and has scored in four of the last five.
This week, however, he had company.
Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez came on for West Ham United as a halftime substitute in the Hammers' contest with Huddersfield Town and scored twice to help lift his side to a 4-3 victory. Chicharito now has seven Premier League goals this tournament and also enters the international break in good form.
So too does Hirving Lozano, who was in a rut (by his standards) but scored the 86th-minute decider in PSV's 1-0 win over VVV Venlo. It's his second goal in three matches. Erick Gutierrez was on the bench but didn't enter the match.
It wasn't all good news for Mexico international players in Europe this week, but even in the bad news, there were brights spots to be found.
Diego Lainez made his first appearance in more than a month, getting in for 20 minutes against Barcelona as Lionel Messi put on a masterclass and led the Blaugrana to a 4-1 win over Real Betis. Lainez assisted Betis' lone goal, while Andres Guardado put in his typical 90-minute shift in midfield.
Nestor Araujo couldn't help his team against one of Spain's biggest clubs, either. Celta de Vigo fell 2-0 to Real Madrid with the ex-Santos Laguna center back playing the complete match as he's now done 24 times this tournament.
Hector Moreno dropped back to the bench as Real Sociedad drew 1-1 with Levante. Diego Reyes started for Leganes but made way at the half as Girona topped Los Pepineros, 2-0.
It's the business end of the season in Belgium. Guillermo Ochoa and Standard Liege are into the Championship Playoffs, fighting for the title and a Champions League place. The head-to-head matchups start after the international break, but helped its cause with a win this weekend. Ochoa conceded a hat-trick to Stefan Milosevic, but Standard answered with four straight goals to beat Waasland-Beveren.
Jesus "Tecatito" Corona had an assist as he played on the wing and helped Porto to a 3-0 win over Maritimo. Hector Herrera started but made way in the second half. Corona now heads to the U.S. to join up with the national team, while Herrera is staying in Portugal to resolve paperwork and get his European passport.
There was even good news for Antonio Briseno. While Feirense remains in the relegation zone, the center back put in a goal just before halftime to open the scoring against Tondela. Tondela found a late equalizer, but the 1-1 draw snapped a seven-match losing streak.