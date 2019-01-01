Chicharito makes Sevilla debut, Lozano makes first Napoli start to lead Mexicans in Europe

It was a week of highs and lows for El Tri players in Europe, with two stars marking milestones but others not seeing the field

After a disappointing 4-0 loss to last week, national team players headed back to their clubs for a quick turnaround and experienced mixed results.

There were some debuts from players who made moves during the summer window but there also were players who stayed on the bench even as El Tri fans watched, hoping they'd come in.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez fell into the former category. After completing a move to late in the window, Mexico's all-time leading scorer came on as a substitute for Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla side. He played 20 minutes in a 1-0 victory that left Sevilla at the top of the table after the weekend.

There was also a first start for Hirving Lozano, who made his debut against before the international break but was called upon to go from the opening whistle by Carlo Ancelotti. Lozano had a solid match, helping to set up the first goal with his pass out wide to right back Giovanni Di Lorenzo. His cross found Dries Mertens for the opening goal in a 2-0 victory over . Lozano and Napoli take on in the first group match of the season Tuesday.

But there was less action this week for Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez. Guardado, who missed Mexico's second match of the FIFA date to attend the birth of his child, wasn't in the squad. Lainez made the bench but didn't see any time in the Verdiblancos' 1-1 draw with .

Hector Herrera also stayed rooted to the bench, with four games now gone since the start of the season for and the midfielder still looking for his La Liga debut. Atleti stumbled to a 2-0 defeat against .

After a rough showing with the national team, Nestor Araujo started on the bench for Celta de Vigo but was pressed back into duty when he came on in the 15th minute as an injury replacement. Celta fell 2-0 to Granada.

It didn't go much better for Raul Jimenez. Not only did the forward have his scoring streak snapped at four straight club matches with a goal but he could do little as Wolves were thumped 5-2 by . Jimenez exited the match in the 70th minute, with the Wolverhampton club taking on Braga on Thursday in play.

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona returned to the El Tri picture with starts in both the win over the United States and the loss to Argentina during the FIFA dates, and he was in the starting XI as well this weekend. He set up a late winner for Ivan Marcano as Porto escaped with a 3-2 win over Portimonense. The Dragons begin Europa League group play against this week.