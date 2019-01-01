Messi, Ronaldo & Van Dijk named as UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominees

The Liverpool defender joins the two European powerhouses after lifting the Champions League trophy in June

defender Virgil van Dijk has been shortlisted alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the men's UEFA Player of the Year award.

The talismanic centre-back helped guide the Reds to European Cup glory, keeping a clean sheet as Jurgen Klopp's men defeated 2-0 in Madrid.

The winner wil be announced on August 29 during the draw in .

Messi, the top scorer in the Champions League, won the European Golden Shoe as he picked up his tenth title at Camp Nou.

Ronaldo also claimed domestic glory, helping lift the title during his maiden season in .

The nominees were shortlisted having been selected by a jury consisting of the 80 coaches who competed in last season's Champions League and , as well as 55 journalists.

Jury members chose their top trio, with the first player receiving five points, the second three and the third one.

Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah claimed fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.

's Eden Hazard was seventh, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong claimed eighth and ninth position after a stunning season as reached the semi-finals, while Raheem Sterling snuck into the top ten.

's Lucy Bronze has been nominated for the Women's Player of the Year award alongside team-mates Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry.