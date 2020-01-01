Messi return to Newell's 'not impossible', insists club vice-president

With tensions at Barca allegedly running high, both D'Amico and Leo's old Argentina colleague Maxi Rodriguez called on him to come back to Rosario

Newell's Old Boys vice-president Cristian D'Amico has reiterated that the doors are open for Lionel Messi, while conceding that the player will have the last word on whether he wishes to return.

Messi, who played as a boy in the Newell's youth set-up before moving to Catalunya at the age of 13, once more struggled to inspire his under-performing side as the Blaugrana were held 2-2 by on Tuesday to record their third draw in their last four outings in .

That run has seen them surrender the title initiative to rivals , who can move four points clear at the top with victory over on Thursday.

The Argentine's future at Camp Nou has rarely come under such serious doubt as in recent months, and while he has stated in the past that a move back to would be extremely difficult for family reasons, D'Amico insists that Newell's will not give up their hope of seeing him take the pitch in his hometown Rosario.

"I don't know if it is impossible. It is all up to him and his family," the director signalled to TNT Sports .

"As directors we have to provide the best context possible to help him make a decision. When Maradona came to Newell's nobody thought he could come.

"I hope that something similar can happen with Leo.

"Obviously we shouldn't be making things up, this is a delicate subject. What Newell's doesn't dream of seeing the world's best player in their team's colours? Time will tell maybe, we have to stay calm."

Newell's were able to welcome one former favourite home this week, with veteran striker Ignacio Scocco joining on a free transfer for a fourth spell at the club following three goal and trophy-laden years at River Plate.

Ex- and Atletico Madrid star Maxi Rodriguez also returned to the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa in 2019 for a third stint, and the 39-year-old called on his 2010 World Cup team-mate to pick up the pace in coming home.

"I hope he comes at some point. It would be a dream for fans. There's a family behind him and that can be tricky. But if he is coming, he'd better make it soon or else I won't be able to play with him at Newell's!" the forward joked.