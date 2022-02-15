Messi matches record for most missed penalties in Champions League history

Lionel Messi has matched Thierry Henry's record for most missed penalties in Champions League history while surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo for most penalty attempts.

He's missed five of 23 penalty attempts in the competition, with his latest coming in Paris Saint-Germain's last-16 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Thibaut Courtois dove the right way to deny Messi after Kylian Mbappe had won the spot kick.

What has happened in the match?

For most of the first leg between European heavyweights, goalscoring chances were rare outside of Messi's saved penalty, as Real Madrid were mostly content to sit back and defend at the Parc des Princes.

"In these kinds of games you know that, as a goalkeeper, you're going to have quite a bit to do," Courtois told BT Sport.

"I'd studied Messi's penalties a lot and I tried to play with him when I was on the line. You've also got to have that little bit of luck, too."





COURTOIS SAVES MESSI'S PENALTY. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/eo1krKPwkA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2022

However, PSG broke through in stoppage time to win 1-0, with Kylian Mbappe shooting through the legs of Courtois.

The bigger picture

Messi has struggled at times in his debut season with PSG, though he recently has had four goal involvements in his past four games.

And it was Mbappe who carried the main load on Tuesday, scoring a fine individual goal to win the match in stoppage time.

