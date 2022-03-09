Messi continues Real Madrid drought as PSG crash out of the Champions League

Lionel Messi had a difficult evening against Real Madrid on Wednesday, as his PSG side were eliminated from the Champions League while he set an unwanted individual record in the process.

Kylian Mbappe scored in the first half to put PSG two goals up on aggregate in the last-16 tie, only for Madrid to come roaring back at the Bernabeu through a second half Karim Benzema hat-trick.

Madrid won the tie 3-2 on aggregate as Messi went scoreless against Los Blancos for his ninth consecutive appearance, a record for his longest scoreless run against an opponent in his club career (seven Barcelona games and two PSG).

Messi's difficult first PSG season

The Argentine legend moved to PSG from Barcelona last summer after his contract with the Catalans expired.

Though Messi wished to continue at Camp Nou, he was forced to bid a tearful farewell due to the club's severe financial issues.

Messi has recorded 11 assists with PSG in 2021-22 but has failed to hit his typical scoring heights, having netted just seven times in all competitions this term.

And the Argentine will now be unable to deliver PSG's first Champions League title in his first season with the club, though his side is running away with yet another Ligue 1 crown after surrendering the title to Lille last season.

