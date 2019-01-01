Melbourne Victory's new away kit potentially leaked

Not the most inspiring strip we've seen...

Pictures of Melbourne Victory's rumoured away kit for next season have appeared online and fans may be less than impressed.

After playing it fairly safe last season, Victory have seemingly gone down the same route adopting a predominantly grey jersey with a basic v-pattern.

The leaked away jersey, which can be viewed here, reportedly has the club's acronym and year of foundation etched on to the upper back of the shirt.

According to Footy Headlines, Victory's home strip will remain the same as last season which was a dark blue design with a white striped v-pattern on the chest.

With new coach Marco Kurz now officially at the helm, it's set to be a busy few weeks for the club after losing a number of key players over the off-season to date including Keisuke Honda and Kosta Barbarouses.

In Kevin Muscat's final season in charge, Victory fell well short of expectations as they finished third in the league before losing to Sydney FC 6-1 in the semi-finals.

During the regular season, Muscat's side ended up winning more games on the road than at home and Kurz will be hoping to see Victory perform just as well in their new away strip this coming campaign.

Reaction to the leaked kit hasn't gone down too well on social media so far however.

It's not just our squad that the club is half-assing — Andy (@andym20588) July 3, 2019