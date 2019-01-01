Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC: TV channel, live stream, squad, news & A-League preview

What better way to celebrate Australia Day than with an A-League epic?

Melbourne Victory will be hoping to claim a third straight Big Blue win over Sydney FC when they host the Sky Blues at AAMI Park on Saturday, January 26.

After claiming a 2-1 win over Sydney FC at Jubilee earlier in the season, another three points for Victory will see them leapfrog the Sky Blues into second on the A-League ladder.

Sydney FC won't be easy pickings however and have won their past three games as they successfully navigated a very busy period.

Game Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Date Saturday, January 26 AEDT Time 7.50pm AEDT/LOCAL

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Australia, the match can be watched live on Fox Sports through the Foxtel platform.

The match will also be available on free-to-air via 10 Bold.

You can also stream the game through either the Foxtel Go, Foxtel Play, Kayo, 10 Play and the MyFootball Live App - just bear in mind those services are subscription based.

AUS TV channel Online stream Fox Sports/ 10 Bold Foxtel GO/Foxtel Play/Kayo/10 Play/MyFootball Live

Squads & Team News

Position Melbourne Victory players Goalkeepers Acton, Thomas Defenders Roux, Brown, Deng, Broxham Midfielders Valeri, Antonis, Troisi, Kirdar, Baena, Valeri, Lesiotis, Akbari Forwards Toivonen, Barbarouses, Athiu, Kamsoba, Hope

Kevin Muscat remains without Japanese star Keisuke Honda for this clash with German defender Georg Niedermeier also sidelined.

Ola Toivonen will be the key man for Victory, boasting nine goals and three assists from his 12 games for the club.

Melbourne Victory predicted XI: Thomas; Brown, Deng, Broxham, Roux; Valeri, Antonis, Troisi, Baena; Toivonen, Barbarouses.

Position Sydney FC players Goalkeepers Redmayne, Cisak Defenders Calver, Warland, Wilkinson, King, Zullo Midfielders Brillante, O'Neill, De Silva, Retre, Ninkovic, Devlin Forwards Le Fondre, Brosque, Lokoli-Ngoy, Ivanovic



The Sky Blues will be without a star of their own with Siem De Jong injured scoring his side's winner mid-week against Wellington Phoenix.

New signing Anthony Caceres also picked up an injury and will be unavailable for Steve Corica's side.

Set for their third game in seven days, Sydney FC may have to ring the changes in the second-half but will likely field their strongest possible starting side.

Sydney FC predicted XI: Redmayne; Zullo, Warland, Wilkinson, Calver; Ninkovic, O'Neill, Brillante, Retre; Le Fondre, Brosque.

Betting & Match Odds

On home soil, Victory are $2.30 favourites to claim a win with Sydney FC valued at $3 and a draw at $3.50.

A 1-1 draw is however the most likely final score going at odds of $6.

Adam Le Fondre is a $5 favourite to open the scoring with Ola Toivonen just behind him at $5.50.

All odds courtesy of Bet365 and correct at the time of publishing.

Match Preview

Australia Day. Third up against second. A Big Blue. The ingredients are all there for an A-League epic on Saturday night.

Melbourne Victory have a third straight derby win and second spot in their sights, while Sydney FC are chasing a fourth straight victory and the chance to jump up to first.

Kevin Muscat's men had the week off after coming from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw against Wellington Phoenix last time out.

Steve Corica wasn't so lucky with his side travelling to New Zealand mid-week and though they claimed a 1-0 win, it came at a cost with Siem De Jong injured as he scored the winner.

That means both sides are without their marquee men but they still have plenty of fire power to call on.

Sky Blues striker Adam Le Fondre is the A-League joint-top scorer right now with 11 goals, while Ola Toivonen is only two strikes behind him and has three assists to his name.

Article continues below

On paper, Victory enter this match as favourites with fresher legs and a vocal home ground giving them a distinct advantage.

Sydney FC however have found a way of sneaking results this season and you can't write them off doing so again against their fierce rivals.