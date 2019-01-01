Melbourne Victory set to appoint Marco Kurz as new coach

The A-League giants have entrusted the German on a multi-year deal

Melbourne Victory is set to announce ex-Adelaide United boss Marco Kurz as the replacement for outgoing coach Kevin Muscat, according to reports.

The German has been in negotiations with the club since May, according to the Herald Sun, after emerging as the preferred candidate from a shortlist containing former Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi and Serbian manager Ranko Popovic.

It's understood Victory has been keen to appoint Kurz for a number of weeks but there had been an issue with the commercial element of his multi-year contract.

Despite winning the FFA Cup and getting to the A-League semi-finals, Adelaide United decided not to renew Kurz's contract - paving the way for the 50-year-old to join the Reds most heated rivals after initial interest from Brisbane Roar prior to Robbie Fowler's arrival.

Kurz has big shoes to fill at Victory, with Muscat being at the club since it's conception in 2005 as a player, captain and coach - winning four A-League championships, three Premiers Plates and an FFA Cup.

It will be an important transition period for Victory after the humilating 6-1 semi-final defeat at the hands of Sydney FC last season, with senior players Keisuke Honda, Kosta Barbarouses, Georg Niedermeier and Raul Baena departing, while James Troisi appears to be leaving also.