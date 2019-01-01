Melbourne Derby tactical analysis: Joyce's failure as Muscat proves a mastermind

Even with an extra man, Melbourne City's attack continued to stutter over the weekend

Saturday night's Melbourne Derby was a lacklustre affair as Georg Niedermeier's early red card meant that Victory spent the whole game holding on against an uninspiring City side with the match eventually ending 1-1.

City took the lead relatively early in the match as Niedermeier's second yellow was also a penalty which Jamie Maclaren duly put away.

With a man advantage, City retained their lead at the end of the first half but hardly threatened Victory aside from speculative efforts. Soon after the restart to the second half, Japanese playmaker Keisuke Honda showed how much his team had missed him by putting Kosta Barbarouses through to equalise.

That goal would be Victory's only shot of the game. The game petered out into a draw with Victory fans the happier of the two sets, having survived most of the match with only 10 men.

Only two shots on target, both resulting in goals, show how low the quality was in an especially disappointing display from City.

Sharing the points helped neither side, as Perth Glory maintained their lead with a draw against Western Sydney Wanderers last night, while City are now being chased by a resurgent Newcastle Jets side.

Meanwhile, Warren Joyce's position as manager for Melbourne City grows more dubious by the day as the club continue to produce disappointing displays.

Here are three tactical observations from Goal's A-League Match of the Week for Round 20.

Melbourne City stale in possession

It says a lot that for most of the first half, it felt like City were the team with a man down rather than Victory.

Kevin Muscat's squad was the one building play from the back and showing to be more proactive when going forward. It was a role reversal from what you typically see when a team goes a side down.

Joyce seemed to have few answers with how to break down a combative and structured defence. City did hit the post twice, however both shots were from distance and they never threatened the box of Victory and were left to take speculative efforts that had little chance of going in.

Only one shot on target, which came from a penalty, is a testament to how poor this Melbourne City side are.

City's plan seemed to be to get the promising striker on loan from , Shayon Harrison, into one-on-one situations with an isolated defender and then hope he comes off better in the duel, but when you have an extra player on the pitch, you have to play that to your advantage.

Melbourne City never tried to overload any area of the pitch with their players. Full-backs were not overlapping to create pressure in the final third. Instead, they passed the ball around in midfield and never sought to put that penetrative ball in.

Honda and Toivonen return just in time

Honda and the Swedish giant Ola Toivonen were crucial to Melbourne Victory's surge up the table in the first half of the season, however injuries to both meant they hadn't played together since mid- December.

Honda's pin-point precision that unlocked a tight City defence and put Barbarouses through which was exactly what Victory had been missing for the past two months. The former Milan player’s quick ball movement also helped in winning fouls, which helped relieve the pressure in difficult situations.

Toivonen came off the bench at half time to replace James Troisi and it was an astute substitution by Muscat. The 32-year-old gave Victory an extra outlet up front in combination with Barbarouses, lightening the New Zealander's burden while also competing in aerial battles.

Both players were able to come back just in time for the crucial Melbourne derby and reminded the fans just how good they are. With the post-season finals approaching in a few weeks, as well as Victory's Asian campaign, these two players will be vital to the A-League champion's destiny.

Victory show how to play with a red card

Muscat was unsurprisingly not impressed with Niedermeier following his red card. As the German walked off the field, the ruthless manager did not even give him a concerning look.

On the pitch though, Muscat demonstrated just how well drilled this Victory side is. Even with 10 men, they were superb with and without the ball.

This was a lesson for the many teams this season who have capitulated after going a man down.

Muscat instructed his teams to play with a great amount of discipline without possession. The defence was narrow and compact, while the midfield line had more distance between them as they managed the wider areas of the field.

City had no solutions in breaking down this defence and either took pops from distance or tried to dribble past their marker, often failing and losing possession in the process.

Muscat will be disappointed with the two points dropped, but it was a magnificent effort from his team to play like they did when their defender was sent off so early on.

Shabab Hossain is an up-and-coming young football journalist. You can view his blog here.