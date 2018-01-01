Melbourne City's Victory-like scarf trolled by A-League fans

The club just can't catch a break off the field

"Nothing says Melbourne City like a predominant navy scarf with V's."

Melbourne City has copped it on social media after releasing a fan-designed scarf that has the design and colours of crosstown rivals Melbourne Victory in the lead up to Saturday's Christmas derby at AAMI Park.

In a week where the club's active support group Melburnians have decided to disband, City posted the picture of the scarf, designed by Bethany Monkiewicz, on their Facebook account - much to the bewilderment of their own supporters and amusement of others.

There was a deluge of comments on the post with most stunned the club could release merchandise which represents their bitter rivals.

"You realise a majority of the people voting for this scarf would’ve been victory fans taking the piss? Can’t believe we’ve got a navy blue scarf," Mitchell Kernath exclaimed.

"I’ve never known a club to be so out of touch with it’s fans, it’s laughable," Paul Skaraiev mused.

"I like this scarf as a football neutral in Melbourne. I can wear it to Victory games too!," Alex Rusmir joked.

"Club is simply out of touch with fans now, nice design, just got the colours of our rival and a V your kidding me. Who is in charge of this club," Jessee Jenkinson wondered.

Article continues below

According to Melbourne City, the nominated designs selected by the club were voted on by fans.

While supporter discontent appears to be growing at the club and coach Warren Joyce, City sit fourth on the A-League table fresh from a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Adelaide United.

Marquee striker Bruno Fornaroli still remains absent since his disagreement with Joyce prior to the round five match against Brisbane Roar, and reports suggest he will be allowed to leave the club in January.