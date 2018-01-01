Melbourne City's active support to 'retire' after derby

A big blow in the stands for Melbourne City

A dramatic season off the pitch for Melbourne City looks set to continue with the club's active support 'The Melburnians' revealing their intention to retire after the side's next clash against Melbourne Victory.

While some fans of the club have voiced their frustration at Bruno Fornaroli's continued omission from Warren Joyce's side, the Melburnians stressed that had nothing to do with their decision to disband.

Instead, a number of restrictions placed upon them and a lack of numbers has seen them pull the plug.

"Derby week. One of the most exciting weeks on the calendar and for us, this one is also the end of the road," the Melburnians posted on social media.

"Due to ongoing issues and restrictions with the club, FFA, VicPol, Stadium security, and though it is the topic of jokes by rival clubs, the very obvious lack of numbers and participation makes life very difficult for those trying to run a terrace.

"We stress that this does not have any relation to Bruno Fornaroli and his exclusion from the squad. The issues we’ve faced have been there for a number of years now, with multiple leadership changes as a result of it. As of full time on derby day, “The Melburnians” will officially be retired.

"We have 90 more minutes as a terrace, and we have every intention of giving the terrace the send off it deserves, plenty of noise, colour, and hopefully with three points in the bag. Many people have tirelessly worked to build this terrace, and whilst it clearly hasn’t progressed as we’d like, the efforts of each and every single person who as contributed, we say thank you.

"City Till We Die."

Despite claiming a 2-0 win over Adelaide United on Sunday, City's season has been cast under the shadow of Fornaroli's continued omission from the side.

The star striker has reportedly fallen out with Joyce and is likely to be released in January.

City have so far pulled in an average home crowd of 8,170 this season, the third lowest in the A-League, with just 6,013 fans turning up to their Round 6 clash against Newcastle Jets.

The Melburnians withdrawal isn't set to do the club any favours in the stands, especially with Western Melbourne to be introduced from the start of next season.