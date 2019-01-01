Melbourne City sign young Spurs striker Shayon Harrison

A handy pick-up for Warren Joyce's side

Melbourne City has landed another attacker in the form of Tottenham forward Shayon Harrison.

The 21-year-old will join City on a one-year loan, with the Englishman becoming the second striker added to the squad following Jamie Maclaren's signing on deadline day.

Harrison has played just one senior game for Spurs, way back in 2016, with the London club keen for the striker to earn more first-team experience.

The Tottenham academy product spent last season on loan with League One side Southend United making 13 appearances, largely off the bench, and failing to find the back of the net.

City coach Warren Joyce has been key in making the move to Melbourne happen with the Englishman leaning on contacts back in the country where he mentored the youth sides of Manchester United and Leeds United.

With Bruno Fornaroli frozen out of his side, Joyce has been forced to play a large part of the season without a striker with Belgian Richie De Laet being used as a makeshift centre-forward.

Maclaren's arrival in Melbourne came down to the wire on deadline day, but Joyce revealed he's been a long-time admirer of the Socceroos striker.

"He first impressed me when he was at Blackburn Rovers and I was at Manchester United," Joyce said.

"My sister's son was playing for Blackburn Rovers at the time and I can remember asking about him then.

"Sometimes you look at opposition players and you go 'Oh I really like him, I could do something with him. I wish he was one of our players.'

"We're getting a player coming into his prime years. It's a fantastic signing for the club."

Joyce also poured cold water on the prospect of Fornaroli and Maclaren potentially joining forces.

"It's very doubtful," he said.

"We've got Jamie coming in who's committed to the cause and wants to do well for the club and really we're just looking to integrate him with the players who have done tremendously well."