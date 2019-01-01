Melbourne City set to sign young Spurs striker - report

A handy pick-up on the cards for Warren Joyce's side

After snaring Jamie Maclaren just hours before the transfer window slammed shut, Melbourne City is poised to land another attacker in the form of Tottenham forward Shayon Harrison.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 21-year-old will join City on loan shortly pending a visa clearance.

Harrison has played just one senior game for Spurs, way back in 2016, with the club keen for the striker to earn more first-team experience.

The Tottenham academy product spent last season on loan with League One side Southend United making 13 appearances, largely off the bench, and failing to find the back of the net.

City coach Warren Joyce has been key in making the potential move to Melbourne happen with the Englishman leaning on contacts back in the country where he mentored the youth sides of Manchester United and Leeds United.

With Bruno Fornaroli frozen out of his side, Joyce has been forced to play a large part of the season without a striker but could now have two to call on should Harrison arrive after Maclaren finallly put pen to paper with the club.

Maclaren's arrival in Melbourne came down to the wire on deadline day, but Joyce revealed he's been a long-time admirer of the Socceroos striker.

"He first impressed me when he was at Blackburn Rovers and I was at Manchester United," Joyce said.

"My sister's son was playing for Blackburn Rovers at the time and I can remember asking about him then.

"Sometimes you look at opposition players and you go 'Oh I really like him, I could do something with him. I wish he was one of our players.'

"We're getting a player coming into his prime years. It's a fantastic signing for the club."

Joyce also poured cold water on the prospect of Fornaroli and Maclaren potentially joining forces.

"It's very doubtful," he said.

"We've got Jamie coming in who's committed to the cause and wants to do well for the club and really we're just looking to integrate him with the players who have done tremendously well."