Melbourne City set to sign Bolton winger - report

Another Bolton attacker is heading to Australia...

After seeing former teammate Adam Le Fondre flourish in with Sydney FC, English winger Craig Noone is poised to try his luck in the A-League too.

According to Burnden Aces, the 31-year-old has agreed to a deal to join City and is awaiting international clearance before the deal is finalised.

Noone spent two seasons with Bolton scoring two goals across 65 appearances and leaves the club after they entered administration and were relegated last season.

The former and attacker has spent most of his career in the Championship and League One but did enjoy one season in the Premier League where he scored once across 14 appearances in 2013-14.

Melbourne City's decision to sign Noone is a bit of a surprise considering they are currently without a manager in the wake of Warren Joyce's departure.

The English coach agreed to part ways with the club after a lacklustre season on and off pitch with City finishing the regular season in fifth before losing to Adelaide United in the elimination final.

A number of players also followed Joyce out the exit door at season's end with three players opting to join new A-League side Western United.

Former Bolton striker Adam Le Fondre enjoyed a successful first season in the A-League last campaign, scoring 18 goals as the Sky Blues won the championship.