Meet Jordan Vestering - The Singaporean Vidic-Cole hybrid destined for SPL stardom

The promising youngster has already enjoyed quite the career, even if National Service means his priority lies elsewhere for now

After enjoying a stellar breakout season in 2018, a solid campaign in 2019 and confident start to 2020, you wouldn't expect to see Singaporean-Dutch wingback Jordan Vestering finding himself without a club, and probably for the foreseeable future.

However, things are not what they seem as it was his decision to enlist for National Service that saw his time at come to an end rather than footballing reasons.

And the fact that he's currently without a club is not to say he won’t still be donning boots and training hard every day.

With the youngster set to depart for Pulau Tekong on Wednesday, it marks the start of a two-year long journey with one of the Singapore Armed Forces’ mono-infantry units, and a very different sort of physical test for the young fullback.

“I haven’t even gone to Tekong yet!” he told Goal in an exclusive interview. “I had to do a two-week quarantine first, which all the new recruits do. I enlisted a week ago, and next Wednesday I’m going to the camp. I’m PES A, in mono-infantry.”

Indeed, it’s been quite the journey thus far for the soon-to-be National Serviceman, who prior to enlistment and the termination of his Hougang United contract, had established himself as the club’s starting left back. That success was the culmination of over a decade of hard work.

“It was always my dream,” he said, on his decision to become a professional footballer. “I grew up watching play, because I was in the academy so I was one of the mascots that walked out with the players. Basically, my life has always revolved around football, so I knew it was something I wanted to do in the future. It was always the plan.”

Starting off in the Tampines academy at the age of just eight, Jordan began his footballing journey under the tutelage of then Stags youth coach Lawrence Lee, the father of current first team manager, Gavin.

A boyhood fan, the young defender began modelling his game on United skipper Nemanja Vidic - and ironically, given the two clubs’ rivalry at the time - left back Ashley Cole.

“I’ve always been a Man U fan,” he chuckles. “If there’s anyone who inspired me, it would be Nemanja Vidic. I like to play that way, no nonsense, give your all for the team. That’s the type of mentality I’ve always had as well. Attacking-wise, I look at players like Ashley Cole, I find him very good.”

Aged 11, Jordan left the Tampines youth setup to join JSSL , before eventually making the move to NFA at the age of 13, then the country’s most specialised youth development institute, where he remained until the age of 17, when Hougang’s Under-19 side came knocking.

By then a first-year student studying Clean Engineering in Temasek Polytechnic, it was a huge moment for the youngster, and one which was potentially career defining. The chance to play for a top club in the presented a significant proposition, but it was one that would come with a number of risks as well, should things not go to plan.

“When it came to choosing where I should go after NFA, that was really important. I had to sit down with my dad and mum to discuss properly. They helped with the decision, they didn’t choose for me, but they helped me evaluate all options, and I made the final call,” Jordan explained.

The rest, as they say, is history.

“It was one of my proudest moments so far, because as a young boy I always dreamed of playing in the S.League,” he enthused. “I always wanted to play in the S.League since young, so to achieve that, it was really one of my happiest moments in my life.”

Having put pen to paper on an initial one-year deal with the club, Jordan linked up with the squad for the first time in early 2018, and despite deeming his physical attributes sufficiently suited for professional football, he admits he took some time to adapt to the pace of the game.

“I had to learn to think quicker, because I think physically, I was already there. I think I had to think faster because you have so little time on the ball during the SPL games, it’s really like ‘wah!’” Jordan recounted.

“I think basically, I had a lot of guidance from my teammates. In 2018, one player that particularly helped me was Fabian [Kwok]. He helped me quite a bit, giving me advice on what to do here and there. Also Faiz [Salleh], both of them really helped me settle in during the first year. I had to be on my feet, and not get carried away by breaking into the team. So I continued working hard, that’s the only way to succeed,” he continued.

And succeed he did. Following a series of strong performances in training for both the U-19s and the senior team, Jordan was finally picked to start in the SPL, much to his own shock. Having initially been signed for Hougang’s U-19 side, making his senior professional debut that same season was the last thing on his mind at the time.

“I think it started three days before the actual game. Usually they have the first eleven wear one colour and the subs wear another colour (in training), and they put me in the starting eleven team. I was quite like, whoa, I think I might be starting! When it got closer, maybe one or two days before, Philippe [Aw] said I’d be starting, and he told me to just play my game and not be nervous,” he recalled.

The match in question was a tricky one, away to three-time champions (S), who were flying high at the top of the table. Particularly strong at their Jurong East Stadium base, it would take a monumental effort from Jordan and his Hougang teammates to stop the Albirex steamroller.

“To be honest, it was nerve-wracking! It was very scary at first. But the moment the whistle blew, all the pressure went off, and I just played my game, listened to what Philippe said, worked hard and it was okay,” Jordan explained.

“I think that game, we had to do a lot of defending! I started left mid in that game, but not a lot of thinking, more defending! I had a chance to score also, I didn’t, but it’s okay. Was a very positive first game.”

Ultimately, despite a valiant performance from the Cheetahs, an unstoppable free kick from midfield maestro Takahashi secured a hard-fought 1-0 win for the White Swans. Nonetheless, it was a solid debut for Vestering, who played 71 minutes and more than held his own against his vastly more experienced opponents.

“My parents were very proud of me, because they supported me ever since I was a small boy. To see me play in the SPL was really a good moment for them too. My whole family was there at the stadium,” he continued.

Going on to make over 25 league appearances for Hougang over the next two seasons, his meteoric rise did not go unnoticed by the national setup. In late 2019, it was revealed that he had been selected to represent Singapore at the 2019 SEA Games. It was a huge moment for the teenager, who despite having played for the Lions’ age-group sides before, had never been to a tournament quite this big.

However, the tournament turned out a disappointing one for both Jordan personally, as well as the Singapore team on the whole. Picking up just four points from their five group games, the campaign was marred by a number of players letting the team down by breaking curfew to visit a casino, which led to harsh criticism back home.

Jordan, who was not part of the aforementioned group, did not have a great tournament personally either, as he was barely given an opportunity to showcase his abilities on the pitch.

“I was a little upset, because I only played like five minutes in the whole tournament,” he said, reflecting on the outing.

“I knew to be selected at my age was already something to be proud of, but I wanted to play more. So, after that I really worked even harder on myself for this season, and it’s quite sad it was disrupted by COVID-19 because I was in really good shape. Hopefully the season resumes soon, and I can’t wait to see Hougang do well.”

Hugely important in helping the youngster pick himself up after the disappointing tournament was Hougang United manager, Clement Teo. Famed for his astute man-management and understanding of modern footballers’ psyche, he took Jordan under his wing, and was of great help in restoring the player’s confidence and self-belief.

“Clement has always had a lot of faith in me. He was the coach who really thrusted me into the team from the 2018 season, so I think Clement, man-management wise, is really the best coach I’ve had. But when it’s needed, he knows how to blast people. He knows what to do. Man-management is very important these days to get the best out of your players,” he elaborated.

Citing the example of another low moment he endured in his career, a 4-4 draw with Geylang in September 2019 in which he made a couple of errors leading to goals, Jordan reiterated the significance of having a coach like Clement in recovering from setbacks.

“I think another low moment would be the game against Geylang, I played badly. I made one or two mistakes which led to a goal, and after that I was really depressed with myself. I hold a high standard for myself every game, and to make two mistakes like that was bad. Clement basically talked to me, and he didn’t really scold me, I thought he was going to scold me, but he just said Jordan, you know what to do.”

It was a management strategy which paid dividends. Coming back even stronger, Jordan’s able performances in both the league and put him firmly on the radar of senior National Team coach Tatsuma Yoshida. Having started all of Hougang’s domestic fixtures in 2020, the 19-year-old was finally selected to attend training with the national team in March this year. Safe to say, it was an eye-opening experience.

“I was very happy! At first, I was very nervous. Actually, throughout the entire training I was very nervous! I didn’t want to make any mistakes, because I had to show I belonged there. I didn’t want to make any mistakes which would make the coach think ‘aiyah, why I pick this guy’,” he related.

“It wasn’t a full squad back then, because the Lion City Sailors players weren’t there, but if there was a player that stood out it would be Yasir Hanapi. Yasir really stood out for me, because so far, I’ve only played against him, and I think wah he’s quite good, but in training, even the passing drills, he expects the quality. If anyone makes mistakes, he’ll wake us up. It was very nice.”

Having accumulated quite the footballing repertoire despite his tender years, Jordan has already played in the SPL, AFC Cup, SEA Games and various AFF age-group tournaments. Highlighting his AFC Cup bow, an away game against Yangon United, as one of his career highs, the young full back was quick to point out high levels of intensity required to perform at higher levels and in Asia.

“That was another big moment for me. That match it was really hot, like 40 degrees, so I think the intensity was up and down, but when the intensity was high it was really high. At the end of the first half I was so thirsty, because I kept having to defend, attack, defend, attack. The intensity is very high, higher than the SPL, I’d say it’s one notch higher,” he analysed.

However, it is around this time of young Singaporean players’ careers that football begins to take a backseat. With military service looming, it could prove difficult for Jordan to balance his commitments as an infantry trooper with playing competitively.

However, with the SAF’s football team, SAFSA, playing in NFL Division 1, Jordan has set his sights on making the squad, which would present him with the only opportunity available to continue playing at a high level over the next two years.

“My next step will be to try get into SAFSA. I think that’s the route that any army footballer will have to take. But yeah, I look at it positively, because army’s also a time I can improve my fitness, physicality, stamina, so if I manage to do that while keeping my technical skills I think when I finish army, I’ll be an even better player. It’s important to join a football club, because otherwise you’ll eventually lose your sharpness,” he said positively.

After his service, Jordan stated his desire to first and foremost establish himself in the SPL, before considering a move abroad to another Southeast-Asian league. Also on his agenda is a university degree, which he hopes to secure through a part-time course.

“I intend to do full-time football and maybe part-time university, because in Singapore you need to get the certifications also. I want to do both, that’s the plan. I’m gonna do something engineering-related,” he said.

“I have dreams of playing regionally, but more importantly I want to establish myself in Singapore first, and then earn a move overseas. But I do want to establish myself in Singapore. I think now I still have a lot to prove, especially after army. I want to play in , or maybe Indonesia eventually,” he revealed.

It won’t be the first time Jordan is playing football abroad. In 2015, he attended a two-week training stint at Japanese side Omiya Ardija, where the footballing culture took him by surprise.

“It was really different, very technical, very fast-paced, the football culture there really shocked me, but it was a good experience. The passing, and the little details they do, that’s the main reason they look so fast.”

The future looks bright for the wing back, and with the full support of his family and friends, he looks set to forge a successful career in the game, whether in Singapore or abroad. However, he acknowledged that many young local players lack the support base from their family that he has, and called on parents to be more understanding of their children’s dreams.

“I think they should just support their child, and let them make the final decision, and not take the chance away from them. Eventually the child will know which career path is right for them. They do need a little guidance, but eventually they will know. So they should never take the chance away,” he said.

“I think it’ll be cliché, but my message for young players is to believe in yourself, work hard, and never give up. Those are the three things I’ve always believed in throughout my career. You need to do that, I feel,” he commented, concluding the interview.