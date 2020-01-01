McTominay trains with Man Utd squad ahead of Club Brugge clash

There were welcome returns to training for some first-team Red Devils players ahead of their Europa League visit to Belgium

Scott McTominay took part in team training on Wednesday as prepare to face in the round of 32.

The midfielder has been out of action since damaging knee ligaments in the 4-1 Premier League win over on December 26.

The 23-year-old was involved in the open session at the Aon Training Complex as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side prepared for their visit to .

Victor Lindelof was also present after sitting out Monday's 2-0 win over due to illness, while Axel Tuanzebe, who has not featured since December, was also involved.

On-loan striker Odion Igahlo took part, but youngster Mason Greenwood was missing.

Solskjaer also brought 18-year-old Connor Stanley into the session, the winger having not travelled with the rest of the squad for a youth friendly against Club Brugge.

United face Brugge in the first leg of the Europa League tie at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday, where Solskjaer could field a much-changed lineup.

The Red Devils won the competition in 2017, booking their place in the in the process after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Solskjaer's men may have to gain entry into Europe's elite competition via the same route this time around, having struggled for consistency domestically throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

United are currently down in seventh in the top-flight standings, but did move to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea after their victory at Stamford Bridge.

After facing off against Brugge, the Manchester outfit will look ahead to a crucial meeting with at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Brugge will arrive at the same venue four days later for the second leg of their European encounter, and will hope to pull off another surprise result after impressing in the Champions League.

Philippe Clement's side earned a credible 2-2 draw against during the group stages, but ultimately exited the competition after finishing behind the Blancos and in Pool A.