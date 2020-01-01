McTominay closing on return to action at Man Utd and ‘can’t wait’ to play alongside Fernandes

The Scotland international has sat out 11 games through injury, and seen added competition arrive at Old Trafford, but is looking to be back soon

Scott McTominay is looking to return to action at “as soon as possible” and admits he “can’t wait” to line up alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes.

The international has sat out 11 games for the Red Devils through injury.

His last outing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came on Boxing Day, with a campaign which had seen him become a key man through 21 outings brought to an abrupt halt.

Knee ligament damage has been keeping the 23-year-old frustrated on the sidelines, but he has rejoined the fold during a warm-weather training camp in Marbella and is fast closing in on a return to action.

Asked by United’s official website to offer an update on his recovery, McTominay said: “Yeah it has been going well.

“Obviously, it is never nice watching football matches when you have been playing, you want to be involved and you want to be helping the team as well.

“It is difficult, you know, but you have to find your way through it mentally more than physically sometimes.

“It is challenging, obviously, from my first proper injury. You need to have all of the right people around you, which I do, and that has been massively beneficial towards my recovery and obviously I want to be taking some part in the sessions towards the end of the week.

“We will just see where we go from there. So we are just going to do whatever we can to make sure I am back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

McTominay had been starring for United alongside Fred in the midfield engine room, with Paul Pogba another unfortunate injury victim this season.

He said of working with the international: “He is a pleasure to play alongside and he is a great guy as well.

“We get on really well and have a good relationship off the pitch. He's a pleasure to work with and he's a player who I admire a lot.

“He has come on leaps and bounds in the past few months, and he deserves all of the credit he is getting at the minute. Long may it continue as well.”

During McTominay’s enforced absence, Solskjaer has moved to bolster his ranks by bringing in international Fernandes from .

He will provide added competition for starting berths, but the 25-year-old’s presence has been welcomed by those set to battle with him for minutes.

McTominay added on the Old Trafford new boy: “Yeah, in the brief moments that I have seen him in training, he has looked really, really good.

“He has looked like every type of player that the manager wants as well, so hopefully that can come to us on the pitch and he can show us what he can do. I can't wait to play alongside him.”

United will be back in Premier League action on February 17 when they take in trip to which could prove crucial in their ongoing bid to break into the top four.